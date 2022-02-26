John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.30% of John Bean Technologies worth $14,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

NYSE JBT opened at $110.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.84%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $44,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $162,102. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About John Bean Technologies (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.