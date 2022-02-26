John Martin Mirko Purchases 60,000 Shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) Stock

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Rating) Director John Martin Mirko acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,372,148 shares in the company, valued at C$1,843,037.

John Martin Mirko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 27th, John Martin Mirko purchased 50,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, John Martin Mirko purchased 50,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$15,500.00.

On Thursday, January 6th, John Martin Mirko purchased 5,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$1,775.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, John Martin Mirko purchased 5,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$1,725.00.

On Friday, December 24th, John Martin Mirko purchased 10,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$3,550.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, John Martin Mirko purchased 5,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$1,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, John Martin Mirko purchased 10,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$3,400.00.

On Monday, December 6th, John Martin Mirko acquired 17,500 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,862.50.

On Thursday, December 2nd, John Martin Mirko acquired 3,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,050.00.

On Monday, November 29th, John Martin Mirko acquired 5,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,000.00.

Shares of CVE RKR traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.25. 137,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,787. The firm has a market cap of C$30.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34. Rokmaster Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

