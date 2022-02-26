Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) to report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is $0.52. Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($0.82). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNCE. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 8,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $54,676.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $97,601.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,494 shares of company stock worth $402,616. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,400,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $10,374,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $11,352,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,582,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,216,000 after acquiring an additional 945,430 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1,690.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 718,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 678,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNCE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.29. 102,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,017. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $14.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

