JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 46.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,680,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,786,000 after buying an additional 1,162,749 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in JOYY by 2.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,813,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 56,085 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in JOYY by 48.4% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,747,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,814,000 after purchasing an additional 570,232 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in JOYY by 101.4% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,699,000 after purchasing an additional 584,794 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its position in JOYY by 106.6% in the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 704,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 363,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

YY stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $130.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.91.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

