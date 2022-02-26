JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $735.74

Shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 735.74 ($10.01) and traded as low as GBX 683 ($9.29). JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 706 ($9.60), with a volume of 383,172 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 735.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 716.46. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 18.49.
JPMorgan American Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JAM)
