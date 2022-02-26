JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average is $50.58.

