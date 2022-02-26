Jupiter One Day Trading Volume Tops $383,756.00 (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $14.00 million and approximately $383,756.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00046865 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.68 or 0.07178341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,341.61 or 0.99696208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00049132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 862,844,782 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

