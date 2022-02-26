Kalmar (KALM) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.48 Million

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded up 22.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $7.48 million and approximately $325,944.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00004550 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00045976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,780.60 or 0.07109181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,132.02 or 1.00049224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00045144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00048902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003095 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,201,602 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

