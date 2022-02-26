KARMA Price Hits $0.0046 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. KARMA has a market cap of $25.03 million and approximately $11.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KARMA has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004442 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00049441 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

