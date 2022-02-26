Katalyo Market Cap Reaches $660,116.29 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 26th. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $660,116.29 and $1,834.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for about $0.0617 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00046580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.75 or 0.07056838 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,057.36 or 0.99835700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00045405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00048807 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

