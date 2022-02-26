Kava.io Price Hits $5.62 (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on exchanges. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.67 or 0.00205216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001053 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022746 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.37 or 0.00356435 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00062238 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008007 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

