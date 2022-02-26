Kava (KAVA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $486.89 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Kava coin can now be purchased for about $3.16 or 0.00008065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $486.89 million and $65.99 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.86 or 0.00204067 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00023542 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.33 or 0.00371349 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00061304 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 154,263,126 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

