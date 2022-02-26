Kava Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.06 or 0.00007923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $472.12 million and $25.71 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 154,336,013 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

