Kcash (KCASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $817,396.92

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. Kcash has a market cap of $817,396.92 and approximately $63,162.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitShares (BTS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014464 BTC.

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

