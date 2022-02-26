Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.89

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and traded as high as $4.28. Keppel shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 1,014 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89.
About Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF)
