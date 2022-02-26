KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,682,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,775 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.18% of KeyCorp worth $36,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.76.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

