Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd.

KC stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.32. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $65.23.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $374.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

