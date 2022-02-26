Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,126 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,126 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $91.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average is $88.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

