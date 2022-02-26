Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 20,446 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,446 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,789,381. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TSN opened at $93.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.07 and a 200 day moving average of $83.97. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $67.32 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

