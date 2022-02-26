Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 26,292 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 1,111.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,657 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,292 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 33.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DKS opened at $103.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.76 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

