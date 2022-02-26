Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 52,493 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 811.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,493 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $60.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.43. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $63.67.

