Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,669 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $125.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.94 and a 200 day moving average of $127.91. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $122.92 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

