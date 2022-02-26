Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,476 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after buying an additional 2,363,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after buying an additional 6,113,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,406,000 after acquiring an additional 38,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.38.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $131.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.07%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.