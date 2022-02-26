Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.9% in the third quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 291,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after buying an additional 150,081 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $79.24 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.08 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.09 and a 200-day moving average of $81.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

