Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 121,906 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 870.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,906 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.61% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $16.29 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $363.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

