Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,945 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $266.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

