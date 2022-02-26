Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,484 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,754,000 after acquiring an additional 746,748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,735,000 after acquiring an additional 230,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,336,000 after acquiring an additional 533,240 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,305,000 after buying an additional 179,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $57.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

