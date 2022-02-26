Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 498 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $233.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.12. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

