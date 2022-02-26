Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,886 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 464,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,968,000 after purchasing an additional 131,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 30,573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PXH stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $24.39.

