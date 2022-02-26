Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after buying an additional 990,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,104,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in ServiceNow by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,422,000 after buying an additional 395,021 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 808,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,003,000 after buying an additional 304,079 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,758,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,408 shares of company stock worth $21,057,072 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $580.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $578.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.98, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

