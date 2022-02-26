Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $51.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.13. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $54.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

