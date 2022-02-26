Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 19.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth $461,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,502,000 after buying an additional 60,240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,148.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,970 shares of company stock valued at $19,377,624. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

Shares of ABC opened at $141.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $100.71 and a 12 month high of $144.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

