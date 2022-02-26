Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,707,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,414,000 after acquiring an additional 276,076 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,055,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,613,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,823,000 after acquiring an additional 169,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 213,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,050,000 after acquiring an additional 96,615 shares in the last quarter.

MGK stock opened at $225.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.27. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.84 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44.

