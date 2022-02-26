Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,126,000 after buying an additional 782,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,600,000 after purchasing an additional 113,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,742,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,957,000 after purchasing an additional 206,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,166,000 after purchasing an additional 353,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $124.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average is $121.44. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $89.83 and a one year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DFS. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

