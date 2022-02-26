Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 18.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

In other news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,770 shares of company stock worth $6,873,580. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $194.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Zoetis Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.