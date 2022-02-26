Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $4.69 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,307,000 after acquiring an additional 26,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,793,000 after acquiring an additional 318,984 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 541,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,578,000 after acquiring an additional 40,274 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 481,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $83.35 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $77.45 and a 1 year high of $96.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.84.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

