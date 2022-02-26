Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,286 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT opened at $136.38 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,119,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,872,916. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.