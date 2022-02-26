Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,196 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 7.73% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LGOV. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 18,887 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $457,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LGOV stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

