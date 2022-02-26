Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,048 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 248.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Marlowe Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 5,746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,085.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $2,281.46 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,053.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,446.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,374.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Gordon Haskett raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,725.19.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

