Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,213 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $737,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $276.85 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.35.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

