Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,564 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,537,000 after purchasing an additional 84,924 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after acquiring an additional 188,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Comerica by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after acquiring an additional 104,022 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,896,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,263,000 after acquiring an additional 65,030 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMA stock opened at $95.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.61.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

