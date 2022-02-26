Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 82,197 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 107.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,197 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,655,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,916,000 after purchasing an additional 438,892 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,400,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,186,000 after acquiring an additional 635,631 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,778,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after acquiring an additional 139,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,030,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,356,000 after acquiring an additional 129,599 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

