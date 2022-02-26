Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,179 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 12.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $35.96 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $34.31.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.