Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,152 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,653,000 after purchasing an additional 120,189 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 142,428 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $54.11 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.93 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $222.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

