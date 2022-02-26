Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,606 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock worth $427,569,373. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $128.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.87 and a 200-day moving average of $127.63. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

About The Blackstone Group (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.