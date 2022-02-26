Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 25,451 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,451 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 552,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,798 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 2,248,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,351 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

BAC opened at $45.02 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

