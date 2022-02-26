Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 503 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $258,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,314,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,486,000 after acquiring an additional 93,364 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 159.9% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 306,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,512,000 after acquiring an additional 188,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 425.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 98,606 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,648 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $202.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.93. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $168.28 and a one year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.40%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

