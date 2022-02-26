Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,361 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,361 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,992,000 after buying an additional 1,995,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after buying an additional 1,502,363 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,637,000 after purchasing an additional 988,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,399,000 after purchasing an additional 967,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after purchasing an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,570 shares of company stock worth $56,974,872 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $250.85 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $238.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.81 and its 200 day moving average is $250.88.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 63.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

