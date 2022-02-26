Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,873 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,873 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $107.23 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.58 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.36.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

