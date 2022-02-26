Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,103,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,185,000 after buying an additional 40,684 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,145,000 after buying an additional 159,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 154.8% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 288,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,724,000 after buying an additional 175,569 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNSL stock opened at $210.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.05 and a 200 day moving average of $192.67. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

